ExxonMobil (XOM) Selects Four Firms to Divest Adriatic Assets

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM shortlisted four international firms to divest its stake in the Adriatic liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) regasification terminal offshore Italy, per a report by Reuters.

The transaction is expected to value the overall LNG terminal at €800 million.

The terminal is situated in the northern Adriatic Sea, 15 kilometers off Porto Viro in the Veneto region. Last year, the terminal’s regasification capacity was increased to nine billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas per year from 8 bcm.

In March 2023, ExxonMobil was considering divesting its majority stake in Adriatic LNG as part of plans to offload non-core assets to focus on more lucrative prospects.

Rothschild & Co. is advising ExxonMobil on the divestment process, which attracted interest from several international groups and infrastructure funds as Italy is expected to increase its LNG imports to partly replace Russia gas.

Companies shortlisted for the majority stake in the terminal include Igneo Infrastructure Partners, BlackRock, German asset manager IKAV and energy infrastructure group VTTI.

ExxonMobil, through its subsidiary, owns a 70.7% interest in the Adriatic terminal. Italy-based gas grid operator Snam holds a 7.3% interest. QatarEnergy owns the remaining stake in the terminal. Snam has the right to refuse should a partner decide to divest and can increase its stake.

Divesting non-core assets is a preferable strategic move for most of the major oil and gas companies. ExxonMobil’s move is part of a wider trend of divestment by oil majors to rationalize their businesses and explore opportunities.

