ExxonMobil (XOM) Runs Baytown Refinery at Reduced Rates

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s XOM Baytown refinery in Texas continues to produce at reduced rates after a fire broke out at a reformer feed hydrotreater on Dec 23, per a report by Reuters.

The Baytown refinery is one of the largest refining and petrochemical facilities in the United States, with a crude processing capacity of 560,500 barrels per day.

The fire took place at the refinery’s hydrotreater unit, which had been closed due to a leakage in the bypass line. Reformer feed hydrotreater eliminates sulfur and other contaminants from partially refined oil to produce refined products.

The fire affected a gasoline-producing unit, which could affect premium gasoline prices. The fire could hinder the Baytown refinery’s production for months, in turn, affecting the gasoline supply when the U.S. refining capacity has already been reduced. Beside this, it affected a toluene benzene unit and a nearby cooling tower.

Although there were no fatalities, a few workers were hospitalized with injuries. While workers were relocated from that refinery section, the rest of the facility continued its operations. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is the second fire incident at the Baytown refinery in two years. In 2019, a fire broke out at a polypropylene recovery unit, in which plastic is purified for production. ExxonMobil’s rigorous focus on cost reductions is expected to have increased dangers as routine maintenance of facilities has been reduced to increase profits.

A lawsuit has been filed against ExxonMobil as a group of nearby residents claimed that their houses were destroyed by the oil refinery fire. ExxonMobil is currently reviewing and assessing the claims in the suits. It might face additional lawsuits if officials realize that the company has been negligent in its operations or maintenance at the Baytown refinery.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Irving, TX, ExxonMobil is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.

Shares of ExxonMobil have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The XOM stock has gained 10.4% compared with the industry’s 1.6% growth.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ExxonMobil currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

