ExxonMobil (XOM) Projects $15.4B Operating Profits for Q4

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM indicated that the escalating margins in fuel and crude sales could contribute to a record profit in 2022.

According to the preliminary results, 2022 was ExxonMobil’s best financial year, with profits of $58 billion. The company expects an operational profit of $15.4 billion for the fourth quarter.

Despite a bumper year, ExxonMobil signaled slightly weaker profits in the fourth quarter. The company expects declining oil and gas prices to lower earnings of its production business. The oil major expects its upstream business to lower earnings by $3.3-$4.1 billion in the fourth quarter, sequentially, as crude prices fell.

The decline in natural gas prices is likely to have negatively impacted the upstream business’s profits by $2-$2.4 billion, while lower crude oil prices accounted for $1.3-$1.7 billion. The losses were offset by $1.3-$1.5 billion in upstream mark-to-market derivative gains.

ExxonMobil stated that the rising refining margins could result in $100 million of sequential improvement/decline in earnings in the fourth quarter. The value of unsettled derivatives may have been negatively impacted by $0.9-$1.1 billion.

The margins in the company’s chemical units are expected to have been negatively impacted by $400-$600 million in the fourth quarter. ExxonMobil indicated impairments of $500 million as it divests unwanted assets to focus on more profitable projects.

Improving fuel demand and higher commodity prices are likely to have aided the energy businesses in the fourth quarter. In 2022, skyrocketing commodity prices generated record earnings among all oil majors. ExxonMobil benefited the most after doubling down on oil during the pandemic when European peers shifted to renewable projects.

Price Performance

Shares of ExxonMobil have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 28.2% compared with the industry’s 23.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ExxonMobil currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

