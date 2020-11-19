ExxonMobil (XOM) Makes Non-Commercial Oil Discovery at Tanager-1

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM recently made another discovery in offshore Guyana but the results are uneconomic in nature, per reports. The company’s oil discovery at the Tanager-1 well is viewed as a non-commercial discovery on a standalone basis.

The Tanager-1 well is located near the Kaieteur Block, offshore Guyana. Southwest of the Kaieteur Block lies the famous Stabroek block, wherein ExxonMobil has made 18 promising world-class oil discoveries. Notably, it estimates gross resources of much more than 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent in the Stabroek Block, wherein ExxonMobil has Hess Corporation HES and China’s CNOOC Limited CEO as partners.

In the Kaieteur Block, operator ExxonMobil has a 35% stake while Cataleya Energy and Ratio Guyana hold 25% interest each. The remaining 15% stake at the block is owned by Hess. Despite making a non-commercial discovery, ExxonMobil intends to keep evaluating the exploration potential at the block. The exploration well drilled at the site is touted to be the deepest one in the Guyana-Suriname Basin till date. Total depth achieved at the well was recorded at 7,633 meters.

ExxonMobil has found 16 meters net oil pay in high-quality sandstone reservoirs at the site from the Maastrichtian age. The preliminary test results indicated the presence of less-valuable heavier crude oil in the well compared with the Liza Phase 1 in the Stabroek Block. The Tanager-1 well is expected to be plugged and abandoned in the future.

Price Performance

ExxonMobil has lost 18% in the past six months compared with 3.4% fall of the industry it belongs to.

Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

Currently, ExxonMobil has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). A better-ranked player in the energy space is Antero Resources Corporation AR, holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Antero Resources’ bottom line for 2021 is expected to rise 30.5% year over year.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CNOOC Limited (CEO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hess Corporation (HES): Free Stock Analysis Report



Antero Resources Corporation (AR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.