ExxonMobil (XOM) Lags Q1 Earnings Estimates, Triples Repurchase
Exxon Mobil Corporation’s XOM first-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $2.07 — excluding identified items — missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.25 but improved from the year-ago profit of 65 cents.
Total revenues of $90,500 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $88,880 million and jumped from the year-earlier $59,147 million.
The lower-than-expected earnings were owing to a decline in oil equivalent production. This was partially offset by higher commodity prices and improved refining margins.
Triples Share Repurchases
ExxonMobil has increased its stock repurchase program from $10 billion to $30 billion. The energy giant has planned to execute the repurchase program through next year.
Operational Performance
Upstream
The segment of ExxonMobil reported quarterly earnings of $4,488 million, improving from $2,554 million in the year-ago quarter. Higher commodity prices primarily drove this upside.
Operations in the United States recorded a profit of $2,376 million, skyrocketing from $363 million in the March quarter of 2021. The company reported profits of $2,112 million from non-U.S. operations, deteriorating from $2,191 million in the year-ago quarter.
Production: ExxonMobil’s total production averaged 3,675 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), lower than 3,787 MBoe/d a year ago, reflecting planned maintenance and unscheduled downtime due to weather.
Liquid production increased to 2,266 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d) from 2,258 MBbls/d in the prior-year quarter. The outperformance was owing to higher production, primarily in the United States and Asia. Natural gas production was 8,452 million cubic feet per day (Mmcf/d), down from 9,173 Mmcf/d a year ago due to lower output from Asia.
Price Realization: In the United States, ExxonMobil recorded crude price realization of $93.51 per barrel, significantly higher than the year-ago quarter’s $56.20. The same metric for non-U.S. operations rose to $89.71 per barrel from the year-ago $53.41.
Natural gas prices in the United States were recorded at $4.80 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf), higher than the year-ago quarter’s $3.36. Also, in the non-U.S. section, the metric improved to $16.42 per Mcf from $6.13 in first-quarter 2021.
Downstream
The segment of ExxonMobil recorded a profit of $332 million against a loss of $390 million a year ago due to improved refining margins.
ExxonMobil's refinery throughput averaged 3,983 MBbls/d, higher than the year-earlier level of 3,751 MBbls/d. Petroleum product sales rose to 5,158 MBbls/d from 4,881 MBbls/d a year ago.
Chemical
This unit of ExxonMobil recorded a $1,354-million profit, down from earnings of $1,415 million in the year-ago quarter on increased spending related to projects and planned maintenance. Prime product sales rose to 6,737 thousand metric tons (kt) from 6,446 kt a year ago.
Financials
During the quarter under review, ExxonMobil generated cash flow of $15,081 million from operations and asset divestments. The company's capital and exploration spending increased 56.5% year over year to $4,904 million.
At the end of first-quarter 2022, ExxonMobil’s total cash and cash equivalents were $11.1 billion and debt amounted to $42.7 billion.
