ExxonMobil (XOM), KBR Collaborate for Advanced PDH Technology

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM will team up with engineering firm KBR, Inc. KBR to make considerable progress in the propane dehydrogenation (“PDH”) technology used to convert propane into propylene, which is involved in many petrochemical applications.

ExxonMobil develops and applies state-of-the-art technologies to help address the world’s growing energy requirements. Once combined with KBR's K-Pro PDH technology, ExxonMobil's new proprietary catalyst technology will be able to convert propane into propylene. The companies believe that the combined technology could result in financial savings compared with the existing PDH technologies. The combined technology is expected to boast significantly reduced energy consumption.

KBR is a global engineering, construction and services firm, supporting the market segments of global energy and international government services. The collaboration with ExxonMobil is beneficial for the company’s K-Pro customers and existing K-Pro licensees, who could have the potential to increase capacity and reduce operating expenses by upgrading to the new catalyst. The combined technology offering adds to KBR's existing portfolio of innovative and sustainable solutions.

The partnership will significantly reduce the time to commercialize ExxonMobil’s next-generation catalyst for PDH. The latest collaboration puts together more than 50 years of ExxonMobil's leadership in specialty catalyst development and KBR's expertise in technology development, plant design and construction. Notably, the companies did not reveal any financial details of the agreement.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, ExxonMobil is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.

Shares of ExxonMobil have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The XOM stock has gained 44.3% compared with the industry’s 34.5% growth.



