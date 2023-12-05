ExxonMobil (XOM) Forms Second Crude Pipeline JV With Sentinel

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM has entered a joint venture (JV) with Sentinel Midstream, a pipeline operator. The collaboration aims to establish pipeline connectivity between crude oil terminals in Louisiana.

The JV, named Enercoast Midstream Louisiana, marks the second collaborative effort between ExxonMobil and Sentinel Midstream.

ExxonMobil has made significant contributions to Enercoast, introducing two crude oil pipelines. The first is a 16-inch outer diameter pipeline stretching from St. James to Anchorage, while the second is a 16-inch pipeline originating from Raceland and St. James, delivering to Anchorage.

By utilizing the delivery points in Anchorage, these pipelines will establish crucial connections, linking the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge, Placid and Delek Krotz Springs refineries.

Sentinel Midstream provided cash to secure a majority equity position in the joint venture. As part of the agreement, Sentinel will act as the operator of the JV. The company is set to lead initiatives to commercialize capacity on Enercoast’s system and simultaneously explore opportunities to expand its operational presence in Louisiana.

In its role as the operator, Sentinel brings to the table a seasoned and result-driven management team. This team has a demonstrated record of maximizing value, while upholding core values such as safe, reliable operations and environmental stewardship.

Sentinel’s responsibilities include spearheading initiatives to market capacity on Enercoast’s system and actively seeking opportunities to expand its operational presence in Louisiana.

