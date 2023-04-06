ExxonMobil (XOM) Expects Its Low-Carbon Business to Surpass Oil

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM believes that its low-carbon business has the potential to generate handsome earnings and outperform its traditional hydrocarbon business in a decade.

The company plans to spend $7 billion through 2027 in its Low Carbon Solutions business unit to help others lower emissions.

ExxonMobil focuses on carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, and biofuels, which are crucial to decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors accounting for the majority of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions.

Global emission markets have the potential to expand rapidly and reach a considerable proportion. This provides significant opportunities for ExxonMobil’s Low Carbon Solution business.

ExxonMobil’s latest investment is about 40% of its overall $17 billion allocated to low-emission initiatives through 2027. The rest will be allocated to further reduce emissions from XOM’s operations.

ExxonMobil is one of the most hydrocarbon-focused companies among Western oil producers. Unlike its peers, the company has stayed away from renewable energy and relied on reducing emissions from its operations.

Due to the growing urgency from investors and environmentalists to curb climate change, creating a more reliable roadmap to energy transition is necessary to address climate priorities and energy security challenges for a secure and sustainable energy future.

ExxonMobil predicts a future less exposed to commodity price fluctuations through predictable, long-term contracts with customers attempting to reduce their carbon footprints. The company expects to sign contracts that should generate multi-billion dollars in revenue per year in the next five years under current conditions.

Price Performance

Shares of ExxonMobil have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 15.8% compared with the industry’s 13.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ExxonMobil currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

