ExxonMobil (XOM) Enters Deal to Divest Fayetteville Assets

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM entered an agreement to divest its Fayetteville Shale assets in Arkansas to Flywheel Energy, per a report by Reuters.

Flywheel Energy is an upstream energy company formed to acquire and operate onshore oil and gas assets in the United States, with a strong focus on the Fayetteville Shale.

In 2010, ExxonMobil acquired Fayetteville assets during a boom in oil and gas production from shale formations that reshaped the U.S. energy landscape.

Per the terms of the deal, the divested assets involve almost 5,000 natural gas wells, of which 850 are operated and 4,100 are non-operated. The assets under the agreement also involve related pipeline and processing properties across 381,000 acres.

In 2020, ExxonMobil announced plans to offer its Fayetteville and other U.S. shale assets aside from the Permian Basin. Last year, the company restarted its asset divestment program as energy prices regained from the recovery in energy demand following the easing of lockdown measures.

ExxonMobil has been offloading assets in Asia, Africa and Europe for offshore Guyana and Brazil, and shale oil in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Earlier this year, the company divested its operated and non-operated Barnett Shale gas assets in Texas to Denver-based BKV Corporation for $750 million. The divestment supports its strategy to focus on more profitable assets with the lowest supply costs.

Asset divestments are crucial components of ExxonMobil’s strategy to optimize cash management. The sale of the Fayetteville Shale assets brings it closer to its goal of raising $15 billion from asset divestments to reduce debt and focus on low-cost oil production. Notably, the value of the agreement has not yet been determined.

The divestment, subject to regulatory and other approvals, is expected to close by the end of October this year.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Irving, TX, ExxonMobil is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.

Shares of ExxonMobil have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 23.7% compared with the industry’s 8.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

