ExxonMobil (XOM) Ensures High-Quality Gas Presence in Cyprus

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM confirmed the presence of high-quality gas after completing drilling operations at the Glaucus-2 appraisal well, off the coast of Cyprus.

The drilling operations were performed by a consortium of ExxonMobil and oil firm Qatar Petroleum. The consortium holds a license to operate Cyprus’ offshore Block 10.

In 2017, ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum received the exploration concession on offshore Block 10. ExxonMobil operates the block with a 60% ownership interest, whereas Qatar Petroleum holds the rest.

Glaucus-1 is the second of the two wells planned to be drilled in Block 10. The first well, Delphyne-1, did not encounter any commercial hydrocarbons volumes. The Glaucus gas discovery is estimated to hold 5-8 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in place.

ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum will conduct a detailed examination and evaluation of the collected data to determine the qualitative and quantitative characteristics of the reservoir more precisely. The companies will also evaluate the potential options to develop and commercialize the discovery. Once completed, the consortium will notify the ministry about the evaluation results.

When the Glaucus-2 drilling started, ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum signed an exploration and production sharing contract with the Cyprus government for offshore Block 5, adjacent to Block 10. Block 5 covers 1,740 square miles in water depths of up to 8,200 feet. Turkey opposed the award as they claimed that a portion of the license area in question violated Turkey’s continental shelf in the eastern Mediterranean.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Irving, TX, ExxonMobil is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.

Shares of ExxonMobil have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 43.7% compared with the industry’s 35.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

