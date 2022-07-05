ExxonMobil (XOM) Completes Barnett Shale Asset Divestment

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM completed the divestment of its operated and non-operated Barnett Shale gas assets in Texas to BKV Corporation.

The transaction involved $750 million in cash, along with additional payments contingent on future natural gas prices.

Per the terms of the deal, BKV Corp acquired 160,000 net acres, primarily situated in the Tarrant, Parker and Johnson counties. The company also obtained additional smaller positions in other counties.

The acquired upstream assets include low decline wells, which are favorable to generate steady cash flow and high average working interests of about 93% in more than 2,100 wells. The acquisition also comprised 1,270 kilometers of gathering pipelines, compression and processing midstream infrastructure.

Following the deal completion, BVK Corporation’s total production capacity is estimated to be 900 million cubic feet equivalent per day. Notably, the company owns more than 7,500 producing wells across 487,000 net acres.

The extensive synergistic opportunities will enable BVK Corporation to work toward certifying responsibly sourced gas at the wellhead through a credible third party and providing additional access to major Gulf Coast markets.

ExxonMobil had been operating in the Barnett Shale reliably and efficiently for almost two decades. The divestment supports ExxonMobil’s strategy to focus on more profitable assets with the lowest cost of supply.

Asset divestments are crucial components of ExxonMobil’s strategy to optimize cash management. In 2018, the company established a goal to raise $15 billion from asset divestments to reduce debt and focus on low-cost oil production. Notably, it is halfway toward achieving its goal.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Price

Exxon Mobil Corporation price | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.