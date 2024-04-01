ExxonMobil (XOM) & CNOOC Challenge Chevron's Guyana Acquisition

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (“CNOOC”) have merged their arbitration claims against Chevron Corporation’s CVX proposed takeover of Hess Corporation’s HES stake in the most prolific oil block offshore Guyana. The consolidation of their arbitration claims, approved after a recent application, signals a significant escalation in the battle for control over the lucrative oil reserves in the region.

According to a letter from Hess to its shareholders, included in a regulatory filing by Chevron on Thursday, the unified arbitration was greenlit following a Mar 26 application. Both ExxonMobil and CNOOC, who collectively hold a substantial 70% stake in the Stabroek Block, argue that they possess a preemptive right over Hess’ interest in the area.

However, Chevron and Hess remain steadfast in their dismissal of these claims, stating in the filing that they believe ExxonMobil and CNOOC’s assertions lack merit. Hess has asserted its intention to vigorously defend its position in the arbitration proceedings, expressing confidence that the arbitration tribunal will rule in its favor. The company affirmed that the Stabroek right of first refusal clause does not extend to the proposed merger.

The roots of this dispute trace back to a contract drafted more than a decade ago, representing an unprecedented challenge in the contemporary history of major oil corporations. The $53 billion deal between Chevron and Hess hangs in the balance as the parties involved navigate the complexities of contractual interpretation and legal maneuvering.

Highlighting the intrigue surrounding the situation, Hess pointed out in the filing that ExxonMobil had initially expressed support for the deal in October, only to reverse its course six months later. This sudden reversal adds layers of complexity to an already contentious dispute.

Hess emphasized that its position is firmly grounded in the explicit terms of the Stabroek contract. Meanwhile, ExxonMobil has accused Chevron and Hess of trying to bypass the private contract.

