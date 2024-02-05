ExxonMobil (XOM), Chevron to Raise 2024 Permian Basin Oil Output

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM and Chevron Corporation (CVX), already major players in the Permian Basin, are gearing up for a significant increase in production in 2024.

The move indicates that U.S. oil production could surpass previous expectations, repeating the trend observed in 2023.

ExxonMobil’s Expansion through Acquisition

ExxonMobil entered an agreement to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD for $64.5 billion, marking a significant expansion in the Permian Basin. This acquisition is set to increase XOM’s production capabilities notably.

In the fourth quarter, ExxonMobil reported an impressive production of 610,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), slightly exceeding its 2023 guidance by 1.6%. The company plans to escalate its Permian volumes to 650,000 boe/d in 2024, with a long-term target of 1 million boe/d by 2027.

Post the Pioneer acquisition, ExxonMobil’s Permian volumes are expected to soar to 1.3 million boe/d, eventually aiming for a staggering 2 million boe/d.

Chevron’s Record Production and Goals

CVX set a record in the fourth quarter with an average production of 867,000 boe/d. This California-based giant is not far behind in its expansion plans. Chevron has started the year with 12 rigs and three frac crews in the Permian, and intends to increase production by 75,000 boe/d this year.

The goal is to exit 2024 with an average production of 900,000 boe/d and to hit the 1 million boe/d mark in 2025.

Environmental Concerns Amid Expansion

The aggressive expansion by ExxonMobil and Chevron, however, has not been without criticism. Environmentalists and some investors have expressed concerns, highlighting the urgent need to reduce emissions to mitigate the worst effects of climate change. Despite these pressures, the companies are balancing the need to increase cash flow through boosted oil production, while avoiding an oversupply that could depress prices.

Conclusion

The plans laid out by ExxonMobil and Chevron indicate notable growth in U.S. oil production, primarily driven by increased activities in the Permian Basin. While this could benefit the companies financially, it raises questions about the balance between economic growth and environmental responsibilities, particularly in the context of global climate change challenges. As 2024 progresses, the industry will closely watch these developments, alongside the ongoing dialogue about sustainable energy practices.

