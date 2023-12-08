ExxonMobil (XOM) CEO Foresees Lengthy Guyana-Venezuela Dispute

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s XOM CEO Darren Woods indicated that the ongoing territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the Essequibo region is unlikely to see a resolution for a couple of years. He shared this perspective during a corporate update call on Wednesday.

Woods anticipates that the ongoing process will persist, emphasizing the importance of both nations acknowledging and respecting the arbitration's outcome. He highlighted the global support for the ongoing efforts, citing the support of the United States, Europe and other Caribbean nations for the diplomatic resolution mechanism being pursued by Guyana and Venezuela.

The president of Venezuela, Maduro, directed state-owned energy and mineral firms to initiate the issuance of exploration licenses for deposits in the oil-rich region. He asserted that he has instructed foreign oil companies operating in Essequibo to withdraw, although he hasn’t deployed any military force to enforce his directives.

In addition to the aforementioned details, Woods also provided insights into the company's 2023 corporate plan, emphasizing that ExxonMobil prioritizes investing in industry-advantaged, accretive growth opportunities organically and through acquisitions. The company aims to shift its product portfolio to a higher-value mix and high grade its asset portfolio through the divestment of non-core assets.

ExxonMobil is actively engaged in the energy transition, focusing on low-carbon businesses such as carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, biofuels and lithium. The company emphasizes the need for technology-neutral policy support, transparent carbon pricing and customer commitments to accelerate emission reduction.

