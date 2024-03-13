ExxonMobil (XOM) Brings France Refinery Fire Under Control

Exxon Mobil Corporation's XOM Port Jerome-Gravenchon petroleum refinery in northern France witnessed a fire on Monday. The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m., originating from a gasoline distillation unit. The company's internal firefighting team was prompt enough to successfully bring the blaze under control, according to reports from the Seine-Maritime prefecture.

XOM confirmed that the fire was quickly contained, and there was no need of any external assistance. The company is currently assessing the situation, and it is too early to estimate the adverse impact of the fire on the refinery's production.

The Gravenchon refinery, situated in Normandy on the Seine river, is an important facility with two distillery towers and a substantial capacity of 240,000 barrels per day. This makes it one of the largest refineries in France.

The Gravenchon site is XOM’s largest integrated platform in Europe, playing a pivotal role in producing a diverse range of petroleum and chemical products. These include gas, fuels, lubricants, polymers and specialty products, contributing significantly to the European market.

The company's firefighting team's quick response and effective control of the situation have mitigated potential damage, reassuring both the local community and stakeholders.

Authorities from the Seine-Maritime prefecture have commended ExxonMobil for its swift and efficient handling of the situation, preventing any escalation and ensuring the safety of personnel and surrounding areas. As investigations into the cause of the fire are underway, ExxonMobil emphasizes its commitment to transparency. It will divulge further details as more information becomes available.

The incident prompted an emergency shutdown at the refinery, and as of early Tuesday, the facility's staff were diligently assessing the damage to one of the two distillation towers. The spokesperson for ExxonMobil could not provide a specific timeline for when the affected tower would be operational again. Despite the challenging situation, XOM has fulfilled all delivery contracts from the existing stock, as confirmed by a company spokesperson.

