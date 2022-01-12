ExxonMobil (XOM) Announces Buyout of 49.9% Stake in Biojet AS

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM announced that it is acquiring a 49.9% stake in Biojet AS as part of its plans to increase spending in low-carbon businesses.

Biojet AS is a Norwegian biofuel company, which aims to transform forestry and wood-based construction waste into low-carbon biofuel. Biojet AS intends to build up to five facilities to produce biofuel and biofuel components. The commercial production is expected to start in 2025 at a manufacturing facility, which is to be developed in Norway.

Since biofuel burns faster and cleaner than fossil fuels, ExxonMobil is growing its interest in the fuel to reduce emissions in the transportation sector. Biofuel can help reduce life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions by 85%.

Per the terms of the agreement, ExxonMobil will be able to purchase about 3 million barrels per year of biofuel. The fuel can be used for passenger vehicles and heavy trucks. For marine transportation and aviation, fresh opportunities may develop as the demand and production of low-emission biofuel are expanding globally.

Acquiring stakes in Biojet AS boosts ExxonMobil's initiatives to provide low-carbon fuel products to the transportation sector. With the acquisition, ExxonMobil moves a step closer to producing 40,000 barrels per day of low-emission fuel by 2025. The company can efficiently deliver biofuel to Norway and countries throughout northwest Europe by utilizing its Slagen terminal.

Energy companies have been under immense pressure due to the growing urgency from investors and environmentalists to curb climate change. XOM plans to cut emissions of greenhouse gases across its operations as well as increase investments in businesses related to low-carbon solutions.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Irving, TX, ExxonMobil is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.

Shares of ExxonMobil have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The XOM stock has gained 20.6% compared with the industry’s 18.4% growth.

