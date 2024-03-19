ExxonMobil (XOM) Announces Bluefin Oil Discovery in Guyana

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM has made a groundbreaking announcement, revealing a significant oil and gas discovery in the prolific Stabroek block offshore Guyana.

The new find, dubbed Bluefin, marks the company's first announced discovery in the South American country for 2024, promising to further boost its oil production capabilities.

Located in the southeastern part of the Stabroek block, the Bluefin well was drilled in 4,244 feet of water by the Stena Drillmax drillship. It encountered approximately 197 feet of hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone, signaling a substantial addition to ExxonMobil’s resources in the area. However, the company has not yet estimated the recoverable reserves from this particular discovery.

The Stabroek block, spanning an impressive 6.6 million acres, has been a hotspot for ExxonMobil since its major discovery there in 2015. This area is reported to contain more than 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil and gas, making it a key asset in the company's portfolio. The Bluefin discovery adds to the more than 30 finds since 2015 in the Stabroek block.

ExxonMobil began crude production in Guyana in 2019. The company’s current production levels have reached around 650,000 barrels per day, with plans to double this to 1.2 million barrels per day by 2027. Such growth would elevate Guyana to the production levels of OPEC member Angola, signaling a major shift in the global oil landscape.

In addition to its oil ventures, ExxonMobil is exploring the possibility of establishing its first offshore natural gas production in Guyana. This initiative, close to the maritime border with Suriname, represents the seventh project by the consortium in Guyana.

The Bluefin discovery and ExxonMobil’s ambitious development plans in Guyana exemplify the significant role that the South American nation is beginning to play in the international oil and gas industry. As ExxonMobil continues to develop these resources, the world will undoubtedly watch Guyana transform into a major player in the energy market.

Price Performance

ExxonMobil shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The stock has gained 13.4% compared with the industry’s 6.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Ranks & Stocks to Consider

ExxonMobil currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.