ExxonMobil (XOM) Announces $50B Share Buyback, Ups 2023 Capex

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM will expand its share buyback program to $50 billion to enhance shareholder returns and raise dividends.

The decision has been made as the company opposes a political backlash by offering investors the profits from the surging commodity prices.

ExxonMobil would spend $50 billion to buy back its shares from 2022 to 2024, indicating an increase from the current $30-billion program set to end in 2023. The company also increased its annual dividend payment for the 40th consecutive year. It expects to pay out $30 billion to shareholders by 2022-end, which includes $15 billion in dividends and $15 billion in share repurchases.

ExxonMobil’s corporate plan is expected to double earnings and cash flow potential by 2027 compared with 2019 levels. The plan supports the company’s strategic priorities, including safety, shareholder returns, earnings and cash flow growth, cost and capital efficiency, and reduction in greenhouse gas emission intensity.

In 2023, ExxonMobil expects to spend $23-$25 billion on projects, up from $22 billion this year. The company increased its planned spending on low-carbon projects to $17 billion through 2027, up 15% year over year. XOM is keeping its annual capital expenditure at $20-$25 billion over the next five years. More than 70% of the company’s spending will be allocated to developments in the Permian Basin, Guyana, Brazil and LNG projects worldwide.

ExxonMobil expects upstream production to increase by 500,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day to 4.2 million oil-equivalent barrels per day by 2027. Upstream emission intensity is also anticipated to be reduced by 40-50% through 2030 compared with 2016 levels.

Oil earnings have surged after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent global oil and gas prices soaring. The expanded share buyback program continues ExxonMobil’s focus on diverting the proceeds from higher prices to shareholders instead of spending on a new drilling campaign.

Price Performance

Shares of ExxonMobil have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has gained 7% compared with the industry’s 5.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ExxonMobil currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.