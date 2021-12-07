ExxonMobil (XOM) Aims Net-Zero Emissions for Permian Operation

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM announced plans to achieve net-zero emissions from operated assets in the Permian Basin by 2030.

Energy companies have been under immense pressure due to the growing urgency from investors and environmentalists to curb climate change. ExxonMobil's latest initiative is part of a company-wide effort to reduce upstream greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 40-50% by 2030 from the 2016 levels. The move will expand XOM's emission-reduction plans for unconventional operations in New Mexico and Texas.

ExxonMobil plans to accomplish its net-zero targets by electrifying operations, allocating more investments in methane mitigation and detection technology, eliminating routine gas flaring and upgrading equipment. XOM also plans to use emission offset technology, including nature-based solutions.

ExxonMobil intends to electrify its oil and gas operations with low-carbon power, which might involve wind, solar, hydrogen, natural gas with carbon capture and storage, and other emerging technologies. XOM aims to enhance its methane detection programs, using satellite surveillance and a network of ground-based sensors to monitor continuously.

At the third-quarter end, ExxonMobil produced 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the Permian Basin, which comprised more than 40% of its total production in the United States. With the rising production, XOM expects to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions accordingly in the basin, aiming to reduce flaring volumes across its Permian operations by more than 75% by 2021 end compared with 2019 levels. ExxonMobil also seeks to eliminate all routine flaring in the Permian basin by the end of 2022.

ExxonMobil's target of achieving net-zero emissions is one of the most ambitious and wide-reaching plans in the Permian Basin. XOM's plan for the basin is well-aligned with the U.S. and European Union-led Global Methane Pledge to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Irving, TX, ExxonMobil is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.

Shares of ExxonMobil have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The XOM stock has gained 13.9% compared with the industry's 13.3% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ExxonMobil currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

