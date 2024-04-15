ExxonMobil (XOM) Advances $12.7B Whiptail Project Offshore Guyana

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, a U.S.-based energy giant, has announced its ambitious plans to proceed with a $12.7 billion deepwater oil project off the coast of Guyana. This significant move marks the company's sixth deepwater oil development on the Stabroek block, showcasing its commitment to tapping into the rich oil resources in the region. The project, named Whiptail, has received all necessary government and regulatory approvals, culminating in a final investment decision by ExxonMobil.

ExxonMobil expects the Whiptail project to require an investment worth $12.7 billion. The project is anticipated to yield 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil by the close of 2027. This development is expected to elevate Guyana's total daily crude capacity to a staggering 1.3 million bpd, a remarkable feat achieved just eight years after the onset of oil production in the country.

The Whiptail project includes the establishment of up to 10 drill centers with 48 production and injection wells. Located in the southeastern portion of the Stabroek block, the project is expected to tap into the Whiptail, Pinktail and Tilapia fields, with the potential for additional resources pending feasibility studies.

Liam Mallon, president of ExxonMobil Upstream Company, highlighted the collaborative efforts that have underpinned the success of the Stabroek block developments. He emphasized the company's commitment to delivering results while upholding environmental standards and fostering partnerships with local stakeholders. Mallon also highlighted the significant economic contributions of these projects to Guyana, solidifying the nation's position as a key player in the global energy market.

ExxonMobil's investments have already yielded substantial benefits for Guyana's economy. The company reported that more than $4.2 billion has been injected into the Guyana Natural Resource Fund since the commencement of production in 2019. Moreover, the workforce supporting Stabroek block operations comprises 70% Guyanese nationals, demonstrating ExxonMobil's dedication to empowering local communities and fostering economic growth.

ExxonMobil’s ambitious plans for the Stabroek block include the deployment of six FPSOs by 2027, with the potential for up to 10 FPSOs to fully exploit the estimated gross discovered recoverable resources of more than 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

