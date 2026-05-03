ExxonMobil vs. Chevron: One of These Energy Stocks Is a Much Better Dividend Buy

Key Points

ExxonMobil and Chevron are globally diversified integrated energy giants.

Both companies have strong financial positions and reliable dividends.

10 stocks we like better than ExxonMobil ›

In some ways, ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) could be viewed as interchangeable energy investments. Exxon and its $625 billion market is a bigger company, but Chevron and its $375 billion market cap isn't far behind. The most notable difference is the dividend, which is why income seekers will probably want to go with Chevron right now. Here's what you need to know.

Giant, financially strong, and diversified businesses

Exxon and Chevron are both integrated energy companies, which means they own assets across the entire energy value chain, from the upstream (energy production) through the midstream (pipelines) and all the way to the downstream (chemical and refining). Their portfolios are also geographically diverse, with assets spread across the globe. This diversification helps to soften the swings that are normal in the energy patch.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

On top of that, Exxon and Chevron both have rock-solid balance sheets. At the end of 2025, Exxon's debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.2x while Chevron's was about 0.25x. Those debt-to-equity ratios are low on an absolute basis and rank as the two lowest in the integrated energy peer group. This gives each company the financial leeway to add leverage during industry downturns so they can support their businesses and dividends until oil prices recover.

Chevron has a dividend advantage

With impressive business foundations, Exxon and Chevron are both great choices for investors looking to add energy exposure to their portfolios. And for dividend investors, each stands out for the decades' worth of annual dividend increases it has delivered. However, if you are looking to buy one of these energy giants right now, Chevron should probably be the one you pick.

The average energy stock yields around 2.3%. Exxon's yield is 2.7%, which is relatively attractive. However, Chevron's yield is 3.7%, which is one percentage point higher. In percentage terms, Chevron is offering investors 37% more income than Exxon right now. That's a giant increase in the income your portfolio will generate for you.

Chevron could be a bit riskier

To be fair, Chevron just completed a big merger (Hess), and it has operations in politically turbulent Venezuela. There's more execution risk to consider. However, that risk isn't so great as to dissuade long-term investors from buying the stock. If you are looking for an energy stock and want to maximize the income you generate without taking on excessive risk, Chevron should probably win out over Exxon today.

Should you buy stock in ExxonMobil right now?

Before you buy stock in ExxonMobil, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ExxonMobil wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $496,473!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,216,605!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 202% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 3, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.