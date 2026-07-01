ExxonMobil vs. Chevron: The Illusion of Revenue Scale

Key Points

Exxon Mobil consistently maintains a substantially larger revenue base than Chevron across all observed reporting periods.

Both companies experienced relatively stable quarter-over-quarter revenue with only minor fluctuations in recent quarters.

Both oil giants recently made major acquisitions and generate similar margins despite a significant revenue gap.

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ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) are the undisputed titans of the oil and gas sector. Both are integrated oil and gas giants and top dividend-paying companies, but one is significantly larger than the other.

ExxonMobil: Managing Scale and Revenue

ExxonMobil primarily generates revenue by exploring for, extracting, and refining oil and natural gas globally, while also manufacturing commercial petrochemicals, olefins, and specialized chemical products.

It recently reached a preliminary agreement to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to South Africa and secured a Supreme Court ruling in Cuban litigation, while reporting a net income margin of about 5% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Chevron: Advancing Infrastructure and Revenue

Like ExxonMobil, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) primarily generates revenue from the exploration, extraction, pipeline transportation, and refining of crude oil and natural gas, as well as the production of industrial bulk petrochemicals.

Chevron recently signed a power agreement with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in Texas and posted an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), or operating margin, of 7% EBIT margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Energy Investors

Revenue here refers to the data provider's standardized income-statement revenue line item, and it serves as a critical foundational metric that shows individual investors the gross amount of money a business generates from its daily core operations before deducting operating costs, administrative expenses, or taxes.

Quarterly Revenue for ExxonMobil and Chevron

Quarter (Period End) ExxonMobil Revenue Chevron Revenue Q2 2024 (June 2024) $90.0 billion $49.6 billion Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $87.8 billion $48.9 billion Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $81.1 billion $48.3 billion Q1 2025 (March 2025) $81.1 billion $46.1 billion Q2 2025 (June 2025) $79.5 billion $44.4 billion Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $83.3 billion $48.2 billion Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $80.0 billion $45.8 billion Q1 2026 (March 2026) $83.2 billion $47.6 billion

Data source: Company filings. Data as of June 23, 2026.

Foolish Take

ExxonMobil remains significantly larger than Chevron by revenue, typically bringing in over 70% more revenue every quarter. This top-line dominance is backed by an immense physical asset base and significantly higher daily volumes.

ExxonMobil’s FY 2025 annual production hit a 40-year high of 4.7 million barrels of oil equivalent every single day (MBOED), with production from the Permian Basin and Guyana hitting all-time highs.

Although ExxonMobil’s total revenue is significantly higher than Chevron’s, the upstream (oil and gas exploration and production) revenues for both are surprisingly close. This gap is mainly driven by ExxonMobil's massive international downstream refining footprint and higher total daily production volumes.

Chevron also delivered record production in 2025, but its net production of 3.7 MBOED was well below ExxonMobil’s.

ExxonMobil’s landmark 2024 $60 billion acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources significantly expanded its production volumes, especially in the Permian Basin. Not to be left behind, Chevron acquired Hess for $53 billion in 2025, gaining a massive footprint mainly in Guyana and the Bakken.

So both companies have made huge growth moves to expand their volumes and top lines. Remarkably, a larger revenue base doesn’t necessarily translate into higher profits, due to the gap in downstream operations. Over the trailing 12 months, both ExxonMobil and Chevron posted operating margins of around 10%. Eventually, they’re both titans of the oil industry and solid stocks to own for the long term for investors in energy.

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.