ExxonMobil Upstream Company president Liam Mallon to retire

ExxonMobil announced Liam Mallon, president of ExxonMobil Upstream Company and vice president Exxon Mobil (XOM) Corporation, will retire effective February 1, 2025. The Board of Directors has appointed Dan Ammann president, ExxonMobil Upstream Company. Dan will continue as vice president, Exxon Mobil Corporation to succeed Liam. The Board also has appointed Barry Engle president, Low Carbon Solutions and vice president for Exxon Mobil Corporation effective January 1, 2025. Ammann joined ExxonMobil in 2022 as president, Low Carbon Solutions to grow the company’s Low Carbon Solutions business. Engle joined ExxonMobil in September 2024 with three decades of experience in the automotive industry.

