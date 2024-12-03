News & Insights

Stocks

ExxonMobil Upstream Company president Liam Mallon to retire

December 03, 2024 — 11:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

ExxonMobil announced Liam Mallon, president of ExxonMobil Upstream Company and vice president Exxon Mobil (XOM) Corporation, will retire effective February 1, 2025. The Board of Directors has appointed Dan Ammann president, ExxonMobil Upstream Company. Dan will continue as vice president, Exxon Mobil Corporation to succeed Liam. The Board also has appointed Barry Engle president, Low Carbon Solutions and vice president for Exxon Mobil Corporation effective January 1, 2025. Ammann joined ExxonMobil in 2022 as president, Low Carbon Solutions to grow the company’s Low Carbon Solutions business. Engle joined ExxonMobil in September 2024 with three decades of experience in the automotive industry.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on XOM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.