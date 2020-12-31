Markets
XOM

ExxonMobil to Take $20 Billion in Upstream Charges in Q4

Contributor
Rich Duprey The Motley Fool
Published

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is warning investors that the pandemic is going to hit its exploration and production business hard in the fourth quarter, saying it will take between $18 billion and $20 billion in writedowns on its upstream assets.

And though it says that may not be the full scope of the charges that are taken when it finally does report its fourth-quarter earnings, the oil and gas giant tried to soften the blow by saying it expects higher oil, gas, and chemical prices will bolster the segment's earnings for the period.

Oil pumps at sunset

Image source: Getty Images.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Exxon said that improved gas prices will increase earnings by $200 million to $600 million and upstream liquid-fuels pricing could lift them by as much as $400 million, while margins in its chemicals business could see an increase between $200 million and $400 million.

On the other side of the ledger, downstream refining margins could range between a $100 million decline to a $100 million increase while mark-to-market derivatives could negatively impact earnings by $100 million to $300 million.

ExxonMobil cautioned that the list of puts and takeaways it is providing is not comprehensive, and said that it "may not account for all adjustments and charges required to fully reflect the changes in industry conditions."

The company was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which saw the travel and tourism industries crushed, leading to demand collapsing and oil prices plummeting. Pricing has recovered some since.

In response, Exxon dramatically scaled back its planned capital expenditures while focusing on preserving its dividend payment.

10 stocks we like better than ExxonMobil
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and ExxonMobil wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Duprey owns shares of ExxonMobil. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Latest Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: A Recap of 2020 Trade and What to Watch Heading Into 2021

    KKM Financial CEO Jeff Kilburg joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to recap 2020 trade and what to watch heading into 2021.

    Dec 18, 2020

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular