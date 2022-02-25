ExxonMobil To Sell Stake In Mobil Producing Nigeria To Seplat Energy; Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Friday announced its agreement to sell its equity interest in Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited to Seplat Energy, a Nigerian oil and gas company, through its unit subsidiary Seplat Energy Offshore Limited. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The company said the sale will not result in any loss of employment. The deal is expected to close later this year subject to regulatory and other approvals.

When finalized, the sale will include the Mobil Development Nigeria and Mobil Exploration Nigeria equity ownership of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, which holds a 40% stake in four oil mining licenses. These includes more than 90 shallow-water and onshore platforms and 300 producing wells.

ExxonMobil said it will maintain a significant deepwater presence in Nigeria, including interests in the Erha, Usan and Bonga developments via Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited and Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria (Deepwater) Limited.

Liam Mallon, president, ExxonMobil Upstream Oil and Gas, said, "This sale will allow us to prioritize competitively advantaged investments in our strategic assets, and it supports the Nigerian government's efforts to grow its oil and gas operations."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.