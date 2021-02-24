US Markets
XOM

ExxonMobil to sell some UK, North Sea assets to HitecVision for over $1 bln

Contributor
Arathy S Nair Reuters
Published

Exxon Mobil Corp said it would sell its non-operated exploration and production assets in the United Kingdom and North Sea to HitecVision for more than $1 billion.

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N said it would sell its non-operated exploration and production assets in the United Kingdom and North Sea to HitecVision for more than $1 billion.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((arathys.nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 2726); Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More