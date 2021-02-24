ExxonMobil to sell some UK, North Sea assets to HitecVision for over $1 bln

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N said it would sell its non-operated exploration and production assets in the United Kingdom and North Sea to HitecVision for more than $1 billion.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((arathys.nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 2726); Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.