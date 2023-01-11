US Markets
ExxonMobil to sell interest in Esso Thailand

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

January 11, 2023 — 09:17 pm EST

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters

Jan 12 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil XOM.N on Wednesday said it has reached an agreement with Bangchak Corporation to sell all of its shares of Esso Thailand.

The sale includes the Sriracha oil refinery, select distribution terminals, and a network of Esso-branded retail fuel stations.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

"ExxonMobil will continue to supply the Thailand market with branded finished lubricants and chemical products through a new company to be formed," the company said in a release.

