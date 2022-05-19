ExxonMobil to sell Barnett Shale assets for $750 million

May 19 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp XOM.N said on Thursday it had signed a deal to sell its Barnett Shale assets to units of BKV Corp for $750 million.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

