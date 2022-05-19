US Markets
XOM

ExxonMobil to sell Barnett Shale assets for $750 million

Contributor
Ruhi Soni Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

ExxonMobil Corp said on Thursday it had signed a deal to sell its Barnett Shale assets to units of BKV Corp for $750 million.

May 19 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp XOM.N said on Thursday it had signed a deal to sell its Barnett Shale assets to units of BKV Corp for $750 million.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular