ExxonMobil to cut 7% of its workforce in Singapore

March 2 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil XOM.N said on Tuesday it will cut about 7% of its workforce at its Singapore affiliate as "unprecedented market conditions" due to the COVID-19 pandemic accelerate ongoing reorganization.

About 300 positions will be impacted by the end of 2021, the oil major said.

Exxon Mobil has more than 4,000 employees in Singapore.

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.