ExxonMobil to cut 7% of its workforce in Singapore

Exxon Mobil said on Tuesday it will cut about 7% of its workforce at its Singapore affiliate as "unprecedented market conditions" due to the COVID-19 pandemic accelerate ongoing reorganization.

About 300 positions will be impacted by the end of 2021, the oil major said.

Exxon Mobil has more than 4,000 employees in Singapore.

