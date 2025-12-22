ExxonMobil Targets February Launch for Trinidad Seismic Survey

The Energy Ministry of Trinidad and Tobago recently announced that Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM plans to begin a seismic survey offshore Trinidad and Tobago as early as February 2026.

On Aug.18, 2025, following six months of negotiation, XOM secured a contract to explore a vast water area near the east coast of Trinidad and Tobago for oil and gas. According to government officials, the vast water area representing TTUD1 block covers more than 2700 square miles (7,000 square kilometers) with water depth of more than 6,500 feet (2,000 meters).

The updated schedule brings the project start forward from the previously anticipated second quarter of 2026, underscoring an accelerated execution plan by Exxon Mobil. In response, Trinidad and Tobago’s Energy Minister and senior government officials have affirmed their intention to fast-track permitting and approval processes to support timely execution

This seismic survey represents an early and critical stage of the exploration process, playing a key role in identifying locations where drilling may lead to oil and gas discoveries. If successful, XOM, presently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to make huge investments in the coming days, thereby bringing stability to the business model with additional cash flow and increased investor appeal.

Other key players in the integrated oil and gas space are BP p.l.c. BP, Chevron Corporation CVX and Eni S.p.A. E, each carrying a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

BP, aleading integrated player, recently started early production at the Atlantis Drill Center 1 expansion. With the beginning of production at its seventh major project of 2025, BP has increased its daily production by 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent.

Chevron, headquartered in Houston, TX, is an integrated energy giant that operates across the entire value chain, from crude oil extraction to the refining of finished products. CVX aims to generate affordable, reliable and cleaner energy. In the United States, with operations spanning the Denver–Julesburg (DJ) Basin, the Permian Basin and other regions, Chevron expects to increase its production capacity from 2.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MMBOED) in 2015 to 3.7 MMBOED by 2025.

Eni,headquartered in Rome, Italy, also operates across the entire energy value chain, from traditional fossil fuels to emerging energy technologies, with operations spread across the globe. Eni expects its 2025 daily production to be in the range of 1,710-1,720 barrels of oil equivalent, as disclosed in its third-quarter earnings release, up from the 1,700 barrels of oil equivalent forecast provided in its previous earnings update.

