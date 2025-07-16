ExxonMobil Taps Helix Alliance for Gulf of Mexico Decommissioning

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM has entered into a multi-year agreement with Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. HLX to carry out plug and abandonment (P&A) operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, a region where aging infrastructure is increasingly becoming the focus of decommissioning activity, per an Offshore Energy report. The three-year framework agreement was awarded to Helix’s Louisiana-based shallow water abandonment division, Helix Alliance.

The scope of work includes comprehensive offshore support, such as well intervention, diving, heavy lift and marine logistics — services that are critical for the safe and efficient retirement of end-of-life oil and gas infrastructure. This collaboration not only strengthens Helix’s growing presence in the decommissioning space but also underscores ExxonMobil’s commitment to responsibly managing its offshore legacy assets.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, more than 2,000 wells in the Gulf of Mexico are permanently or temporarily abandoned, with operators facing stricter timelines to plug wells and remove platforms. ExxonMobil’s partnership with Helix signals a proactive approach to meeting these regulatory obligations, especially as scrutiny around offshore environmental risks intensifies.

Helix Strengthens Capabilities Amid Industry Momentum

This latest deal adds to a busy year for Helix Energy Solutions, which continues to expand its technical capabilities across both decommissioning and subsea services. Earlier in 2025, the company’s robotics division, Helix Robotics Solutions, launched its T1400-2 trenching system on a subsea cable project for Prysmian Group, marking its first deployment since refurbishment.

By securing high-profile contracts across both mature and emerging offshore energy needs, Helix is strategically positioning itself as a full-cycle offshore service provider, spanning field development, production support, and now, end-of-life asset retirement.

Meanwhile, ExxonMobil’s move fits within its broader asset rationalization and environmental stewardship strategy. As noted in its 2024 Corporate Plan, the company has pledged to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity from upstream operations by 40-50% within 2030 compared to 2016 levels. Proper management of offshore well closures is a key element in meeting that target.

With aging wells and stricter environmental standards on the rise, this agreement reflects the energy sector’s evolving priorities and Helix’s growing role in delivering on them.

