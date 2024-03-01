News & Insights

ExxonMobil, Shell to work with Singapore on carbon capture and storage project

March 01, 2024 — 02:36 am EST

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters ->

March 1 (Reuters) - Global energy majors Exxon Mobil XOM.N and Shell SHEL.L will work with Singapore to develop a cross-border carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, both companies said on Friday.

The Singapore-based units of the two companies, ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. and Shell Singapore Pte. Ltd., have formed the S-Hub consortium to work with the Singapore government as lead developers for the CCS project to reduce the country's carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

"S-Hub and the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) signed a memorandum of understanding in December 2023 to coordinate the planning and development of a CCS project, capable of capturing and permanently storing at least 2.5 million tons of CO2 a year, by 2030," they said in a joint statement.

The project will store CO2 emissions from Singapore deep underground or under the seabed. The storage sites will be selected after undergoing analysis to ensure suitability, it added.

