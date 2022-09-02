ExxonMobil, Shell Sign Deal to Divest California Asset to IKAV

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM and Shell Plc SHEL entered separate agreements to divest their California-based joint venture, Aera Energy, to IKAV for $4 billion.

The divestiture marks the end of a 25-year partnership between oil majors ExxonMobil and Shell. Aera Energy was one of the state’s largest oil producers.

The divestment reflects the companies’ withdrawal from mature properties when higher oil and gas prices support new offers. Also, ExxonMobil and Shell were in advanced talks to divest the San Jaoquin Valley property in California.

Aera Energy is an independent oil and gas company, which accounts for nearly 25% of California’s hydrocarbon production. In 2021, Aera produced 95,000 barrels of crude oil equivalent per day from the 13,000 wells it operates in the San Joaquin Valley.

IKAV acquires assets with solid cash yields and holds them to maximize returns to its funds. The latest deal makes IKAV responsible for a living relic of California’s early oil and gas production. IKAV, which has $2.49 billion under management, owns wind, solar, geothermal and hydrocarbon operations. It also operates a Colorado natural gas business acquired two years ago.

Asset divestments are crucial components of ExxonMobil’s strategy to optimize cash management. ExxonMobil, which owned 48% of Aera Energy, has been offloading assets as it focuses on Guyana, Brazil and other liquefied natural gas projects. The deal brings it closer to its target of raising $15 billion from asset divestments to reduce debt and focus on low-cost oil production.

Shell has been divesting mature properties to repay debt and invest in profitable areas. The company will maintain its current oil marketing agreement for at least five years.

The divestment will end Shell’s upstream position in California. Shell faces a $300-$400 million impairment charge as a result of the latest divestment.However, the state is a core market for the company’s Renewables and Energy Solutions business.

Both companies are holding their other California operations, which include gas station chains. The transaction, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Irving, TX, ExxonMobil is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.

Shares of ExxonMobil have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 15.8% compared with the industry’s 1.6% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

