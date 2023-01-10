World Markets
XOM

ExxonMobil secures exploration rights in Egypt's outer Nile Delta

Credit: REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

January 10, 2023 — 06:53 am EST

Written by Sarah El Safty for Reuters

CAIRO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Egypt has assigned ExxonMobil oil and gas exploration rights to two offshore blocks in the outer Nile Delta, according to a company statement on Tuesday.

The company's Egyptian subsidiary will operate both blocks and hold 100% interest, with exploration activities expected to start this year.

The awards for the blocks, which cover 11,000 square kilometres, are still subject to further government approvals.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; editing by Jason Neely)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))



