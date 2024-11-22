ExxonMobil Schedules Drilling Activity Offshore Cyprus in 2025

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, the U.S. oil and gas giant, is scheduled to drill a well targeting natural gas finds offshore Cyprus in January 2025. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, many major energy companies have been trying to explore new energy reserves in the Mediterranean region in an attempt to diversify from Russia.

Many oil-producing companies have been eyeing the East Mediterranean region, where many natural gas discoveries have been made in recent years. Following the invasion of Ukraine, Europe witnessed energy supply disruptions and moved toward finding new resources to ensure the region’s energy security.

ExxonMobil secured exploration licenses in Cyprus in 2017. The company made a significant gas find in 2019 at a well named Glaucus. The drilling activity, scheduled for next year, includes two wells, namely Pegasus and Electra. Per a senior executive at XOM, the Electra well is anticipated to yield promising results.

Electra is located in Block 5, one of Cyprus’ 13 offshore exploration areas. According to Reuters, Electra has a huge prospect of becoming a standalone development. This means that it has the potential to become a commercially viable resource on its own. However, the company mentioned that it needs to conduct appraisal drilling of the well before reaching any conclusion. Additionally, Pegasus is situated close to Glaucus in Block 10 offshore Cyprus.

ExxonMobil mentioned that it has gathered comprehensive, three-dimensional seismic data that indicate the presence of hydrocarbon reserves. The company has identified huge prospects in the region, and it is taking the next step in the exploration phase, which involves testing the potential using a drilling rig. XOM holds licenses over two offshore blocks in partnership with QatarEnergy to explore oil and gas reserves in the country.

