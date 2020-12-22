World Markets
XOM

Exxonmobil says it has issued a force majeure on Nigeria's Qua Iboe terminal

Contributors
Libby George Reuters
Paul Carsten Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

ExxonMobil issued a force majeure on Nigeria's Qua Iboe crude oil export terminal last week, a spokesman said on Tuesday, after a fire hit the facility and injured two workers.

LAGOS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil XOM.N issued a force majeure on Nigeria's Qua Iboe crude oil export terminal last week, a spokesman said on Tuesday, after a fire hit the facility and injured two workers.

The spokesman did not say how much production would be lost, or when the terminal would come back online. At the time of the incident, ExxonMobil said it did not anticipate any impact to operations at Qua Iboe, which is among the largest oil export streams in Nigeria, Africa's largest crude exporter.

A source told Reuters production is expected to resume in early January.

(Reporting by Libby George and Paul Carsten Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((paul.carsten@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: paul.carsten.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: @PaulCarsten))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular