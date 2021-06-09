ExxonMobil Reports New Discovery At Longtail-3 Offshore Guyana

(RTTNews) - ExxonMobil (XOM) said it made a discovery at Longtail-3 in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana. Drilling at Longtail-3 encountered 230 feet of net pay, including newly identified, high quality hydrocarbon bearing reservoirs below the original Longtail-1 discovery intervals.

The well is located about two miles south of the Longtail-1 well. It was drilled in more than 6,100 feet of water by the Stena DrillMAX.

The Stabroek Block is 6.6 million acres. ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited is operator and holds 45 percent interest in the Stabroek Block. Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds 30 percent interest and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNOOC Limited, holds 25 percent interest.

