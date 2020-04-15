ExxonMobil Ramps Up Production Of Raw Materials For Masks, Sanitizer

(RTTNews) - ExxonMobil (XOM) has increased its capability to manufacture specialized polypropylene, used in medical masks and gowns, by about 1,000 tonnes per month. Monthly production of isopropyl alcohol - a key ingredient in hand sanitizer products - has been increased by 3,000 tonnes.

"We're increasing our manufacturing capabilities to meet this critical need to help keep doctors, nurses and first responders healthy and safe," said Karen McKee, president of ExxonMobil Chemical Company.

Also, ExxonMobil said the Global Center for Medical Innovation is awaiting approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a new face mask design, which features a replaceable cartridge system that includes a filtration fabric.

