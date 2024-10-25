ExxonMobil, QatarEnergy Secure Extension for Golden Pass LNG Project

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM and QatarEnergy, partners in the Golden Pass LNG venture, received a three-year extension from federal regulators to complete the construction of their major liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility on the Texas coast, per Reuters. The decision by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission comes after significant delays tied to the bankruptcy of the project's primary contractor, Zachry Holdings.

The Golden Pass LNG facility, a $10-billion endeavor, aims to produce 18 million metric tons of LNG annually. However, the project's timeline encountered substantial hurdles when Zachry Holdings, initially tasked with leading construction, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March. The unexpected development caused project schedule delays, forcing ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy to seek additional time to address construction disruptions and negotiate with potential contractors.

In August, the joint venture officially requested an extension, citing the need for additional time due to possible challenges, including severe weather and hurricane risks that could jeopardize on-site safety. Recognizing these risks, the regulators granted the additional three years to ensure the completion of the facility without further delays.

ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy are committed to starting LNG production by the end of 2025, with plans to achieve full commercial operations soon after. The Golden Pass LNG project is situated at the Sabine Pass, a site previously utilized as a gas-import terminal before being repurposed for LNG export capabilities.

The project's completion is highly anticipated as it is one of two large U.S. LNG facilities expected to significantly boost the nation’s LNG export capacity within the next year. This expansion could further solidify the United States' position as a leading global exporter of LNG, meeting the growing demand for superchilled fuel.

With Zachry Holdings' departure from the project due to bankruptcy (reportedly after cost overruns exceeded $2.4 billion), the joint venture is yet to appoint a new engineering, procurement, and construction contractor. However, discussions are underway with McDermott International, a potential candidate to assume the lead contractor role. The outcome of these negotiations could determine the project's path forward as it seeks to navigate construction complexities and stay on track for its revised timeline.

As the industry watches closely, the successful completion of the Golden Pass project is a crucial point in the U.S. LNG export landscape, promising to enhance global energy supply chains, and strengthen ties between American and Qatar-based energy giants.

XOM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ExxonMobil currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks that currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Sunoco LP SUN is a major wholesale motor fuel distributor in the United States, distributing more than 10 fuel brands through long-term contracts with more than 10,000 convenience stores, ensuring steady cash flows. Their extensive distribution networks across 40 states provide a robust and reliable source of income.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SUN’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $9.28. The company has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past 60 days.

The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB is a premier energy infrastructure provider in North America. The company’s core operations include finding, producing, gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and natural gas liquids. Boasting a widespread pipeline system of more than 33,000 miles, Williams is one of the largest domestic transporters of natural gas by volume.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMB’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $1.75. The company has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past seven days.

Helmerich & Payne HP is involved in the contract drilling of oil and natural gas, with operations in all major U.S. onshore basins, as well as South America, Australia and the Middle East. In the past few months, the company has secured eight rig contracts with Saudi Aramco, expanding its presence in the Middle East. With plans to capitalize on unconventional drilling growth opportunities, HP’s outlook seems positive.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HP’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $3.53. The company has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past 30 days.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.