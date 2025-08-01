ExxonMobil Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM reported second-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $1.64 (excluding identified items), which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49. The bottom line declined from the year-ago level of $2.14.

Total quarterly revenues of $81.5 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $82.8 billion. The top line declined from the year-ago figure of $93.06 billion.

Better-than-expected quarterly earnings were fueled by higher liquid production from the United States and stronger industry refining margins resulting from higher seasonal demand and increased volumes. The positives were partially offset by lower crude oil and natural gas prices.

Operational Performance

Upstream

The segment reported quarterly earnings (excluding identified items) of $5.40 billion, down from $7.1 billion in the year-ago quarter. The decline was primarily led by lower crude oil and natural gas prices.

Operations in the United States recorded a profit of $1.21 billion, lower than $2.43 billion in the June-end quarter of 2024. The company reported a profit of $4.19 billion from non-U.S. operations compared with $4.64 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Production: ExxonMobil’s production averaged 4,630 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), higher than 4,358 MBoe/d a year ago. The figure missed our estimate of 4,651.1 MBoe/d.

Liquids production increased to 3,259 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d) from 2,984 MBbls/d in the prior-year quarter. The figure surpassed our estimate of 3,230.2 MBbls/d. The acquisition of Pioneer served as the key catalyst for the increase. The increase can be attributed to higher production from the United States and Australia/Oceania.

Natural gas production totaled 8,219 million cubic feet per day (Mmcf/d), down from 8,243 Mmcf/d a year ago. The figure also missed our estimate of 8,525.3 Mmcf/d.

Price Realization: In the United States, ExxonMobil recorded crude price realization of $62.58 per barrel, down from the year-ago figure of $79. The figure also missed our estimate of $62.78. Crude price realization for non-U.S. operations decreased to $62.01 per barrel from $77.60 in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the same was pinned at $59.94 per barrel.

Natural gas price in the United States was $2.41 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf), higher than the year-ago level of $1.04. Our estimate for the same was pegged at $2.74 per Mcf. Also, in the non-U.S. section, the metric increased to $10.23 per Mcf from $9.73. The figure missed our estimate of $11.20 per Mcf.

Energy Products

The segment recorded a profit (excluding identified items) of $1,366 million, up from $946 million a year ago. The reported figure surpassed our estimate of $702.5 million. The increase was driven by stronger industry refining margins resulting from higher seasonal demand and increased volumes due to reduced scheduled maintenance, partially offset by unfavorable foreign exchange impacts.

Chemical Products

This unit of ExxonMobil recorded a profit of $293 million (excluding identified items), lower than $779 million in the year-ago quarter. The reported figure missed our estimate of $512.5 million. The segment were impacted by compressed margins and elevated project-specific expenses tied to the China Chemical Complex, though partially mitigated by ongoing structural cost reductions.

Specialty Products

This unit recorded a profit of $780 million (excluding identified items), up from $751 million in the year-ago quarter. Our projection for the same was pegged at $642.1 million. The segment benefited from stronger basestock margins and record-high sales volumes of high-value products.

Financials

ExxonMobil generated a cash flow of $11.55 billion from operations and asset divestments. The company’s capital and exploration spending amounted to $6.33 billion.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $14.35 billion, and long-term debt totaled $33.57 billion.

Guidance

For 2025, the company expects a cash capital expenditure of $27-$29 billion, consistent with the previous guidance.

