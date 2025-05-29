ExxonMobil Plans to Sell French Refining Assets to North Atlantic

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM has entered into exclusive negotiations to divest its controlling interest in Esso Société Anonyme Française SA (Esso S.A.F.) and 100% of ExxonMobil Chemical France SAS (“EMCF”) to North Atlantic France SAS. The deal includes the Gravenchon refinery and related assets, with the transaction expected to be closed in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and final financial arrangements.

XOM to Retain French Retail and Specialty Business

Despite the sale, ExxonMobil will retain a significant commercial presence in France. Around 750 Esso-branded retail fuel stations will continue to operate under the Esso name, ensuring brand continuity for French consumers. Additionally, ExxonMobil will maintain its role in supplying finished lubricants, base stocks, synthetics, and other specialty products throughout the country.

ExxonMobil considers France a key market and intends to maintain a strong commercial presence through the Esso brand while continuing to support its customers across the country.

XOM Employee Terms to Remain Unchanged

Approximately 1,350 employees affected by the transaction — excluding those already part of a previously announced redundancy plan — will remain employed under their current terms and conditions. This assurance provides continuity and stability to the workforce during the transition.

North Atlantic Expands European Footprint

The acquisition marks a milestone for North Atlantic, which views the deal as a strategic enhancement of its transatlantic operations.

North Atlantic considers this development as a milestone in its growth strategy, aiming to establish Gravenchon as a central hub for France’s energy and industrial sectors while expanding its transatlantic presence.

XOM’s Move Aligns With Its Global Business Strategy

The divestment is part of ExxonMobil’s broader strategy to continually assess and optimize its global portfolio. While refining assets in France are changing hands, ExxonMobil reaffirmed its commitment to conducting safe, reliable operations and meeting all supply obligations during the transition.

The transaction will undergo the standard consultation process with French employee representative bodies, as required by law.

ExxonMobil's exit from certain French operations does not signal a broader retreat from Europe. The continent remains an important region for the company’s energy and specialty product business.

