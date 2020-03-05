ExxonMobil Plans Capital Expenditures Up To $35 Bln Annually Through 2025

(RTTNews) - ExxonMobil said Thursday that it plans capital expenditures of between $30 billion to $35 billion annually through 2025, consistent with previous guidance.

For 2020, the company anticipates an investment level of up to $33 billion, depending on the progress of individual projects.

The company noted that it is actively upgrading its portfolio through strategic divestments, and continues to progress its $15 billion divestment program.

Production in Guyana is expected to reach more than 750,000 gross barrels of oil per day by 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.