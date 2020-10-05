ExxonMobil Loses Title As Largest U.S. Energy Company

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe toÂ The Daily UpsideÂ newsletter.Â It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

As recently as seven years ago, ExxonMobil was the world's largest publicly traded company.Â Exxon has, of course, long-since lost that title and its market cap sits at just 7% of Apple's.Â



On Friday, Exxon lost another meaningful title.



The company was briefly unseated as the largest energy company in the U.S. by renewable powerhouse NextEra Energy.Â Â

A Tale of Two Energy Companies

While Exxon has been on a downward trajectory for years, COVID-19 has been particularly trying.Â Exxon's market cap has been slashed in half over the last six months to just $138 billion (the same size as Zoom and down from a portly $500 billion in 2007).

Oil consumption has collapsed during the pandemic and Exxon reportedÂ a $1.1 billion second quarter loss, its first back-to-back quarterly net loss in 36Â years.

The Future For Crude: The pain for big oil isn't expected to dissipate anytime soon.Â Brent crude futures fell below $40 on Friday to a four-month low. And a new report from Goldman Sachs suggestsÂ Saudi Arabia's Finance Ministry expects low oil prices (sub $50) for the next three years.Â



Florida-based NextEra, which many investors consider a great way to play the boom in renewable energy, is thriving.



What They Do:Â 70% of NextEra's revenue comes from its regulated utilities business.Â Ironically, this business is heavily dependent on fossil fuels (NextEra subsidiary Florida Power & Light generates roughly 75% of its electricity from natural gas).



NextEra's renewable business, which accounts for the other 30% of revenue, is the largest producer of wind and solar power in the world.Â With a strong tailwind of federal tax credits and investor momentum, NextEra's renewable business is considered best-in-breed.Â Â



Head To Head

Geography: Â Exxon has operations on six continents.Â NextEra operates in the U.S. and Canada.

Â Exxon has operations on six continents.Â NextEra operates in the U.S. and Canada. Headcount: Â Exxon has 74,000 employees.Â NextEra, just 15,000.

Â Exxon has 74,000 employees.Â NextEra, just 15,000. Returns:Â Over the last decade (including dividends) NextEra investors have seen a return of 600%.Â Exxon investors, negative 25%.

The Takeaway: As the performance of NASDAQ shows us, investors are very comfortable betting on the future state of the world.Â Â

