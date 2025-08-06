ExxonMobil Inks MoU With NOC to Reenter Libya After Decade-Long Hiatus

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Libya’s National Oil Corporation (“NOC”), marking the U.S. energy major’s return to the North African nation after more than a decade of inactivity due to political instability and security concerns, per a Reuters report.

XOM to Conduct Hydrocarbon Studies in Libya

Under the newly signed MoU, ExxonMobil and NOC will collaborate on detailed geological and geophysical studies aimed at identifying hydrocarbon resources across four offshore blocks off Libya’s northwest coast and in the Sirte Basin. The agreement signals a potential revival of foreign investment in Libya’s upstream oil sector, which has struggled with repeated disruptions since 2014.

XOM’s 2013 Exit Amid Security Challenges

ExxonMobil had significantly scaled back its Libyan operations in 2013 due to worsening security conditions and uncertain returns. International oil companies, including ExxonMobil, became increasingly cautious following the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, leaving the country divided between rival eastern and western authorities.

Potential Boost for Libya’s Oil Sector

Libya, home to Africa’s largest proven oil reserves, has seen its output frequently disrupted over the past decade. The ExxonMobil-NOC partnership could pave the way for renewed exploration and eventual production, supporting Libya’s efforts to stabilize and expand its energy sector amid ongoing political complexities.

