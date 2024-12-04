ExxonMobil Eyes $1B Deal for Singapore Esso Fuel Stations

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM is reportedly considering selling its petrol stations in Singapore, a move that could generate around $1 billion, according to a Bloomberg news report. The U.S. oil major operates 59 stations in the country under the Esso brand, as per the company's website.

XOM's Strategy to Reallocate Capital

The reported sale aligns with ExxonMobil's strategy to reallocate capital toward areas with higher growth potential. The divestiture has already attracted interest from industry players and investment funds. However, ExxonMobil has not commented on the report.

ExxonMobil’s Legacy in Singapore

ExxonMobil has operated in Singapore for more than 130 years. In addition to its retail network, the company maintains a refining complex, a lubricant plant, a fuels terminal and an LPG bottling plant in the region. Despite the possible sale of its fuel retail network, ExxonMobil’s integrated operations in Singapore continue to play a significant role in its global supply chain.

If finalized, the sale would mark ExxonMobil's second recent divestiture in Southeast Asia. In July, the company sold its Malaysian oil and gas assets to Petronas, marking its exit from Malaysia's upstream sector, where it was once a dominant producer.

This strategic pivot highlights ExxonMobil's focus on optimizing its portfolio while navigating evolving energy market dynamics.

XOM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ExxonMobil currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.