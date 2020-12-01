ExxonMobil Details Annual Business Plan; Announces Removal Of Less Strategic Assets

(RTTNews) - ExxonMobil (XOM) has completed a review of its forward business plans. The company said it will prioritize near-term capital spending on advantaged assets with the highest potential future value. The company aims to leverage the significant cost savings realized in 2020 that are on track. The company noted that the key to ongoing expense management are business line reorganizations and efficiencies that include global workforce reduction of 15 percent by year-end 2021.

ExxonMobil also plans removal of less strategic assets from its development plan. Assets removed include certain dry gas resources in the Appalachian and Rocky Mountains, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas in the United States, and in western Canada and Argentina. The decision will result in a non-cash, after-tax fourth quarter impairment charge of approximately $17 billion to $20 billion.

ExxonMobil expects $16 billion to $19 billion in capital and exploration expenditures in 2021, and $20 billion to $25 billion annually through 2025.

