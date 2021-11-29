US Markets
XOM

ExxonMobil continues preparatory work for Gas project in Vietnam - spokesperson

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

ExxonMobil is continuing preparatory work for Ca Voi Xanh (Blue Whale) gas project in Vietnam, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

HANOI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil XOM.N is continuing preparatory work for Ca Voi Xanh (Blue Whale) gas project in Vietnam, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

Last month, ExxonMobil board was debating whether to continue with several major oil and gas projects, including the project in Vietnam, amid a push from investors for fossil fuel companies to be more cost-conscious and green-energy friendly.

"We completed front-end engineering and design for the project in May 2020, and are working on the final development plan," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

(Editing by Alison Williams)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular