Exxonmobil CEO expects tight oil market to last years

Andrew Mills Reuters
Maha El Dahan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

DOHA, June 21 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods said on Tuesday it would take time for energy market volatility to end and expected three to five years of fairly tight oil markets.

Woods, speaking at a panel at the Bloomberg Qatar Economic Forum in the capital Doha, added that the company had asked the U.S. administration for a more efficient investment process and efforts to centralize carbon reduction.

