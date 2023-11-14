ExxonMobil Begins Production At Third Offshore Oil Development Guyana Project

(RTTNews) - Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) announced Tuesday it started production at Payara, Guyana's third offshore oil development on the Stabroek Block, bringing total production capacity in Guyana to approximately 620,000 barrels per day.

The Prosperity floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel is expected to reach initial production of approximately 220,000 barrels per day over the first half of next year as new wells come online.

This additional capacity will be the third major milestone towards reaching a combined production capacity of more than 1.2 million barrels per day on the Stabroek Block by year-end 2027.

ExxonMobil Guyana anticipates six FPSOs will be in operation on the Stabroek Block by year-end 2027. Yellowtail and Uaru, the fourth and fifth projects, are in progress and will each produce approximately 250,000 barrels of oil per day. The company is working with the government of Guyana to secure regulatory approvals for a sixth project at Whiptail.

The company and its direct contractors have spent more than $1.2 billion with more than 1,500 Guyanese suppliers since operations began in 2015. Production started in December 2019.

ExxonMobil Guyana Limited operates the Stabroek Block and holds 45% interest. Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds 30% interest, and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited holds 25% interest.

