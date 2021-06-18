ExxonMobil, Basrah Oil Ink Deal to Drill Wells in West Qurna 1

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM and Schlumberger Limited SLB have entered into an accord with Iraq’s state-run player Basrah Oil Co., said oil ministry of Iraq.

The deal has been inked for drilling 96 wells in West Qurna 1 oilfield, with an aim to boost the field’s production capacity over the next five years by 200,000 barrel per day (Bbl/d). According to Karim Hattab, a deputy oil minister, out of more than 500,000 Bbl/d production capacity, the field is currently producing 380,000 Bbl/d of oil. Hattab added that 150 MMcf/d of associated gas is also being produced by the field.

It is to be noted that ExxonMobil, the operator of West Qurna 1, is reportedly willing to divest its 32.7% interests in the field. The reasons behind the divestment motive are to utilize the proceeds for reducing debt load. Ihsan Ismaael – Iraq’s oil minister – said last month that the country is discussing with the leading integrated energy player to take over the stake in the field with expected recoverable reserves of more than 20 billion barrels.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Price

Exxon Mobil Corporation price | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

Both ExxonMobil, an integrated energy giant, and Schlumberger, a leading oil field service player, carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Meanwhile, two better-ranked players in the energy space include Whiting Petroleum Corporation WLL and Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. XOG. Both the stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Whiting Petroleum has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2021 in the past 30 days.

Extraction is expected to witness earnings growth of 450.8% in 2021.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.